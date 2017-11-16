St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 19th November. 8.00am Morning Prayer. 10.00am Morning Prayer

Ardingly Film Night: We are pleased to confirm that the next film to be screened at Hapstead Hall will be ‘My Cousin Rachel’ on Thursday, 30th November. Please note that the date has changed to that originally advertised. As always, tickets can be purchased in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office.

The door at Hapstead Hall will open at 7.00 pm and the film starts at 7.30 pm. Refreshments will be available before the film and during the 15 minute interval. Please don’t forget to invite your friends, relatives and neighbours, too.

We greatly look forward to seeing you there and, as always, you may wish to bring your own cushion!

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: resumes on Friday evenings, commencing 29th September, in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Hapstead Hall, Ardingly: Christmas Fayre Saturday 2nd December 1.00pm - 4.30pm

Browse the stalls for gifts galore! 1.30pm - 3.30pm Father Christmas and Grotto. 5.30pm Mulled Wine , Mince Pies and Christmas Carols ! Entry £1 per adults - Children Free

Sunday, 26th November 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Compelling evidence of Bible truth’, on Sunday, 26th November 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 3rd December 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Genesis - A book that Jesus believed’, on Sunday, 3rd December 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 10th December 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Jesus said ‘’I go to prepare a place for you’’, on Sunday, 10th December 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

THE SNOW QUEEN: We are delighted to inform the Ardingly Film community that, at 6pm on Saturday 9th December, Folksy Theatre will be performing their adaptation of The Snow Queen at Hapstead Hall in Ardingly as part of their UK tour.

Doors at Hapstead Hall open at 5.30pm, 30 minutes prior to the start of performance.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy live theatre in the village - purchase tickets in advance from this Friday!

£5.00 - £7.50 from Fellows Bakers and Ardingly Post Office and also at the next Ardingly Film, Victoria & Abdul on Thursday 26th October

Photographers welcome by previous arrangement.

If you would like more information on this production, please email Lee Hardwicke at info@folksytheatre.co.uk or call 01698 854409