A sewing, knitting and textile workshop: will be held on Saturday January 28 between 10am and 2pm in the Rawson Hall. Cost £20.00 including tea/coffee. This is a day of Arts and Crafts with a Heart Workshop. Gathering people together enriches the heart of the community and is great fun. Funds raised from this will go towards both Hope House Haiti and St Peter and St James Hospice. At this first workshop there will be making of bags, purses and cushion covers as well as knitting and other textile activities. Example patterns and some material will be provided but if you have any pieces of fabric you want to use and your own sewing machine please take these along. No skills needed. Lunch of soup and bread will be available to purchase on the day.

To book a place as numbers are limited please contact Sarah on 01444 881783 or email john.bridger@live.co.uk.

Note for your diaries: The Bolney Players next production is ‘Aladdin’ which will be performed in the Rawson Hall on February 22, 23 and 25. Tickets will be available from late January. Please watch this column for further details.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.