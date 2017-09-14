‘DELIGHT OF A WILDLIFE POND’: is the subject of a talk which will be given by Lynne Flower, of the Kent Tree and Pond Partnership, at the Commons Society meeting at the village hall this evening (Thursday September 14) at 7.30pm. This illustrated talk will include suggestions for making a wildlife garden pond. To find out more about the Society and membership do attend this meeting.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP, at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday September 21. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

JUMBLE SALE: organised by the Bonfire Society takes place on Saturday September 23 at 11am at the village hall. There will be good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys, clothes and linen. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day and to make arrangements for collection call Diane Palmer on 01273 401900. Please use this opportunity to have a clear out and donate items to the Society and so help them raise much needed funds for the display they are planning for Saturday November 11 and the Christmas party for the senior citizens of the village on Saturday December 2.

‘STEAM THROUGH THE AGES’: IS at the Bluebell Railway on September 23 and 24 and will include the flavour of the war years at Horsted Keynes Station, with concert party shows, ‘black market’ traders, Sussex Home Guard displays, military vehicles, wartime food, and gas mask making with Jacqui Sparkes. Other stations will be used to recreate the look and feel of pre-war and post-war eras. The Victorian era will take centre stage at Sheffield Park, while at Kingscote you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1960s with refreshments, music and entertainment. East Grinstead, moving closer to the present, will recreate the sounds of the 1980s.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open on Sunday September 24 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

MARIA CAULFIELD MP: is holding a meeting at Chailey Parish Hall on Saturday September 30 from 10am to midday. At the meeting Maria will give us the latest information from the Government on the negotiations to exit the European Union. This will be followed by a question and answer session on the EU negotiations and any other issues you would like to raise. If you plan to attend the meeting please do email Maria on maria.caulfield.mp@parliament.uk or call on 01273 513509 so that she has an idea of the numbers attending.

CAR BOOT SALE: Chailey Heritage Foundation will be holding a second Car Boot Sale on Sunday October 1 Why not join them for a chance to sell all your unwanted items, or simply to hunt out a bargain. The Car Boot Sale is being held on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey, BN8 4EF. Pitches cost £10 for a car and £15 for a van. To book your place please make a donation of this amount at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/carboottwo. Set up starts from 9am and public entry from 10am to 1pm and costs £1 per person (children free). Refreshments can be bought from Mama C. All funds raised will be dedicated to the DREAM Centre Appeal.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday October 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the group will have their AGM. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday October 8. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

LOCAL AUTHOR: Ros Black launches her new book on Thursday October 12 from 6pm to 8pm at Chailey Heritage Foundation. The book ‘Grace Kimmins and her Chailey Heritage’ is a biography of Dame Grace, the founder of Chailey Heritage, and a pioneer in the field of care and craft training for young people with disabilities. There is so much more to her incredible story as Ros Black has discovered, some of which will be revealed in an enlightening illustrated talk which you are welcome to attend. Following the talk there will be a question and answer session, followed by a book signing and refreshments. To register for your free ticket, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grace-kimmins-and-her-chailey-heritage or contact the fundraising office on 01825 724752 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk.

LOST INDUSTRIES OF LEWES: is the subject of a talk by John Davey at the Commons Society meeting, at the village hall, on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm. All welcome to attend and discover the industrial past through the collection of photographs amassed by John’s late father.

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: at the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the ‘Traction Appeal’; an Appeal to be officially launched (next month) to raise funds for track renewal. The Track Trek aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. This is a chance to see first-hand the track renewal works taking place during the middle part of November between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park. The Trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at East Grinstead from 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the Trek. At registration trekkers will be expected to show sponsorship to the value of at least £25 per person or £40 for each family group (maximum two adults and three children aged 7 to 16 inclusive). For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form, and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.

