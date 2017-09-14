THE ATTIC ART CLUB ORIGINAL ART FAIR: will be held on Friday, September 29th. - Sunday, 1st. October at The Queen’s Hall Cuckfield.

Opening Times are : Friday, 29th. September 12noon - 8p.m. Refreshments served 6p.m. - 8p.m. and on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October from 10.00am until 5.00pm. Admission is free, but voluntary contributions to the charity for children with cerebral palsy.

Items for sale include paintings, sculpture, woodwork, glassware and jewellery by Sussex based artists.

The 12th Annual Village Show: organised by the Cuckfield Society, was held on Saturday, 9th September at its new venue, The Baptist Church. It was a great success with a record number of entries. The winners of the Sunflower competition, sponsored by the Baptist Church, were: Age 10 and under - 1st Bea Dainty, 2nd Max Dobson. Age 11 and over - 1st Siobhain Lea, 2nd Alex and Pam Henderson. The Judges award went to Lily Shimizu (age 4).The overall Best in Show winner was Janet Rawson with an overwhelming 43 points; Janet also won the best in the Horticultural section. Other best in section winners were Judith Hallett for her “Bee Friendly” arrangement in the Floral Art section. In the Food and Drink category, Andrew Groom won best in section, while Elaine Baty received the Best Preserve trophy. Zoe Humphry won the Bakewell Tart class and Candy Kay won the cake class with her lemon yoghurt cake. In the Craft section Carol Simmons won best in section, and Den Jordon won best in section for her landscape picture. Kaia Hatton won the Junior best in section for her Lego house.

Cuckfield Baptist Church: is holding a Barn Dance at the Baptist Church, Polestub Lane, Cuckfield on Saturday, 30th September from 7.00pm. There will be fish and chips and a short Christian talk about Harvest and New Life. Tickets are £7.50 bookable via https//:goo.gl/DCmX4o

Parish Council Meeting: on 21st September : Topics for discussion are Planning from 7.30 and Finance from 8.15.

BOD: - Band of Dads is playing at the Old School on Saturday 16th September from 6.30 - 10.30. Tickets £7 from Wealden Stores. Bar available. Proceeds towards Evelyn’s Mayoral fund.

‘The Founding of Chailey Heritage’:. Ros Black will give a talk for Cuckfield Museum in the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield on Thursday, October 5th at 8pm. Grace Kimmins was the founder of Chailey Heritage and a pioneer in the field of care and craft training for disabled youngsters, but there is so much more to her incredible story as Ros has discovered in the research for her new book ‘Grace Kimmins and her Chailey Heritage’.

To reserve a place, please call Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email:events@cuckfieldmuseum.org

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.