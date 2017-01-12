STILL HAVE A FULL CUPBOARD: after the festive season? Not sure that you will in fact eat those extra packets or large tins, or within the best by dates, or now that you are on a diet? I had some and solved this by donating them to the Hurst Food Bank, a handy donation basket is in full view in the library, easy to drop off when up the High Street shopping, or popping in to change your library books.

HURST CINEMA: shows tonight Rams (15), an Icelandic story of two farmer brothers who have not spoken for years but must find a way together to save their animals when a serious disease breaks out. Poignant, funny with wintery landscapes. Tickets from Mishon Mackay or the website.

FEEL LIKE SINGING THIS YEAR?: The Hurstpierpoint Singers meet at the Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road at 7.30pm Mondays. They have just started rehearsing for their Spring Concert, which will include works by Rutter, Vaughan Williams, and Swann. There are parts for all voices, so go along and have a try. More info from David Redd on 07738 377528.

WOLSTONBURY WI: meets for the first time this year on Tuesday 17 January at 7.45pm in the Club Suite of the Village Centre. Their guest speaker is John Davey coming to give a talk entitled “Those that can, do, but those that can’t teach”. Visitors welcome to go along if they are interested. Contact Jane Biggs 01273 834421 for more info.

CATHEDRAL TOUR TALK: by Miriam Patrick at 8pm at Holy Trinity Church. Miriam will share stories from her visits over the past year of the many, over 40, cathedrals she visited. All welcome, vistiors £2 which includes coffee/tea and homemade cake.

ST GEORGE’S MILLENIUM GARDEN: now boasts a splendid wood sculpture of Three Wise Owls, all created by one man with just a chainsaw and a blow torch. Those who have been along the pathway will have seen that there are still many large tree trunks left. More could be done with them, and I rather like the thought of a bench carved from one, but the small trust that manages the garden has used up most of its funds on this huge undertaking. However they have set up a specific fund to be able to create more sculptures from the wood, and are welcoming any donations, big or small towards this idea. Cash, or cheques payable to St George’s Millenium Garden Trust, can be handed in to Sheila McNeill, Tanglewood, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpont, BN6 9QD. Donations from anyone by post as well!

WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE LOCALLY?: There is a vacancy for a Parish Councillor to stand in for 2 years until May 2019. The topics discussed at the meetings are varied and interesting, and the decisions affect our village and help direct its future. Give some thought to this opportunity and note that there will be an information session at the Village Centre on Wednesday 8 February at 8pm, where you can find out more about what is involved by talking to several Parish Councillors about what they do. Otherwise just contact the Parish Office on 01273 833264 or email hurstpierpoint.pc@btinternte.com for more info and an application form.

ADVANCE NOTICE: of two events coming up at Holy Trinity both on Saturday 21 January. The coffee morning will include a guided and explanatory tour round the church with noted local historian Ian Nelson and John Norris, Captain of the Bell Ringers. Later the first West Gallery event for 2017 is Poems We Love by the Poetry Appreciation Group.

