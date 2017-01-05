MEDIEVAL GOLD AND ENAMEL WORK: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday January 10 at 2.15pm. Enamel as you may well know is made of a coloured glass powder which is used to make glorious designs over gold using very high temperatures. The results are glorious; highly coloured and jewel like and they still hold their beauty hundreds of years later. You will be able to see many examples of the enamel work at this lecture in excellent digital illustrations. The lecturer Jane Angelini runs St James’s Art Tours and specialises in the cultures of the Mediterranean world. She is also a freelance lecturer for Swan Hellenic Cruises. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

PANTOMIME: is one of the things Plumpton does best and if you’ve never seen one I’d recommend going to this year’s production; which is the Pied Piper of Hamelin. There are two performances on Sunday January 15 and then evening performances from Wednesday to Saturday January 18 to 21, along with a matinee performance on the Saturday. I understand there are a few tickets left and you can call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or Gill Wells on 01273 890561 to book them.

‘WALKING THE WAINWRIGHTS’: is the subject of the Footpath Society talk, at the village hall, by Bob Wilkins on Wednesday January 25. Arrive at 2pm to be ready for the talk at 2.30pm FOOTPATH SOCIETY have a four mile walk on Sunday January 29 starting at 2pm. Meet at Whiteman’s Green car park on the B2115 north of Cuckfield (Map Ref: 365 245). The walk will include seven stiles on the route from Maz Brook Farm, Brook Street, Lullings Farm, Gore’s Wood and then back to Whiteman’s Green. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 72371 or 0799071052.

TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice, is at the village hall, on Saturday February 25. Tables cost £12 booked in advance or £15 on the day (if there are tables available). This is a fantastic opportunity to sell unwanted Christmas presents, homemade produce and items or just things that you don’t want anymore. For a booking form or more details call 01273 891256 or email terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

NEW EMAIL ADDRESS: if you would like your event included in this column please email details to mandydembrey@btinternet.com.

