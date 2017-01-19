Bus route 31: According to information on their website, Compass, who run the 31 bus service between Uckfield and Haywards Heath serving Scaynes Hill, this service is currently under review and is likely to be withdrawn from 4th February 2017. Apparently East & West Sussex County Councils are seeking tenders for a replacement contracted service with effect from 5th February 2017.

Heat for Health: This is a local partnership initiative designed to help people understand the link between a warm home and healthy living, and provide help to those that need help because they are without heating, their home is difficult to heat or they would like to save money on their fuel bills.

‘Heat for Health: drop-in events Come and see us. Pick up your free room thermometer cards. Discuss with us energy efficiency measures and grants available – and the support provided by Heat for Health. Monday 16 January Princess Royal Hospital Haywards Heath 9.30am – 12.30pm Tuesday 17 January The Vale GP Surgery, Haywards Heath 8.30 – 11.30am Wednesday 18 Jan Fulking Village Hall Family Coffee Morning 10am – 11.30am Monday 23 January Moatfield Surgery, East Grinstead 8.30 – 11.30am Wednesday 25 Jan Moatfield Surgery, East Grinstead 10am - midday Monday 6 Feb Vale Surgery, Crawley Down 8.30 – 11.30am’

Heat for Health can be contacted on 01444 477191 or heat@midsussex.gov.uk - or you can pick up a paid reply card you can fill in to request information and help. These will be available in local GP surgeries, Parish, Town and District Council offices, local libraries and any other venues which have opted to provide them.

Household and Garden Waste Collection: There will be a collection on Sunday 12 February at 10.00am until 12.00 noon. The waste truck will be at the North end of the Common.

St Augustine’s Church News

Church Ceiling: The church is planning to carry out much-needed repairs to the ceiling during January 2017. These repairs will require the church to be closed for about 3 weeks. The Annex will remain available to use. The existing ceiling is cracked and thermally inefficient. Following a meeting with the architect and the builder this week, St Augustine’s can now confirm that 10.00am services will be held in St Augustine’s School, beginning on Sunday 8 January. The 8.00am Communion Service on Sunday 15 January will be in the Annex and the usual life of the church will carry on as normal. Together everyone can make this change work well for the time it is necessary.

KAIROS: Have you ever wondered what the evening Kairos service is like? Why not come along this month and find out? It’s more informal than the morning service: we might think about different subjects, and there’s often chance to ask questions. This month, our service is on 22nd January, and our friend Rev Peter McIntosh will be returning to lead us. Whether you’ve been before or not, we’d love to see you there.

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: Quiz every Tuesday Night, starting at 8.00pm. Maximum of six players per team and entrance fee of £2.00 per person. This is a great quiz and is lots of fun.

W.I.: Ever thought about joining the WI and then thought it wasn’t for you. Scaynes Hill WI is a friendly, thriving WI, with ladies of all different age groups and backgrounds. We currently have 39 members mainly from the village but from further afield too.

Main Meeting: We hold various meetings throughout the month but our main members meeting is the second Wednesday, from 2.00-4.00pm at the Millennium Centre in Scaynes Hill. At this meeting we normally have a visiting speaker, whose subjects can range from: Knitting (from sheep to the garment), Ghosts of Sussex, Spiders and Creepy Crawlies in South America, Life at the BBC, making chocolate to silver jewellery and so much more. We try to cater for a wide range of tastes, and have all learned so much about many different topics.

Lunch Club: We sometimes have a lunch club, on the third Wednesday of the month and go to different venues.

Craft Group: On the fourth Wednesday of the month, from 2.00-4.00pm, we hold a fantastic craft group. This is really well attended and is growing all the time. All abilities are very welcome. However, if you feel you are not really a crafty person, then it’s just a great opportunity to get together for a chat and of course there is always cake and biscuits. We also have some special projects which we are quite proud of, some these are: Making Twiddle Muffs for dementia patients in the locality, pads for children in hospital who are being fed by tube, heart shaped cushions for breast cancer patients (in liaison with the Macmillian team at the Princess Royal hospital) and hats and scarves for the homeless! Lots of new skills are learned and rusty ones brought back into use! We have a lot of fun and laughter as well as doing lots for good causes.

Also: We help out at the village flower show, hold a successful Christmas market every year and have coach trips every summer, this year to Kensington Palace. Finally, although we are more modern in our approach these days, we are still very proud to carry on the WI traditions, some of us can even make jam and have won prizes at the South of England Show (we do sing Jerusalem at the start of our main meetings and don’t worry words are provided and it doesn’t matter if you can’t sing or you can’t cook). We would love to welcome new members. You can to come along for two meetings as a visitor and pay on the third visit if you like us.

The annual subscription for 2017 is £39, which gives you access to all our meetings, activities and some great friendships. We think this is amazing value and as we always say ‘The WI is what you make it’. If you are interested about finding out more about the WI, please contact: Fiona on 01444 891217 Or Sue on 01444 831786 Also take a look at our Facebook page - Scaynes Hill WI

