Volunteers to spend Christmas cooking lunch for families at children's hospital

A Mid Sussex woman will spend her Christmas at a Brighton children’s hospital cooking lunch for sick children and their families.

Vicky Jones will volunteer at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, along with her husband Mike and ten-year-old son Luke.

She is also hoping to raise £400 for new toys at the hospital and kitchen equipment for Ronald McDonald’s House, where families of children being treated at the Royal Alex stay.

The family are volunteering as part of Aidan’s Christmas Dinner Project, set up three years ago by parents Lucy and Simon Pond, in memory of their son Aidan. It provides families staying at the hospital over the festive season with a hot Christmas lunch.

On why she decided to give up her Christmas Day to volunteer, Vicky said: “To show someone is thinking of them, and there is a support there.”

The project is supported by Rockinghorse, the fundraising arm of the Royal Alex, and Ronald McDonald House.

A Ronald McDonald House spokesman said: “We are proud to work alongside Aidan’s Christmas Dinner Project once again and offer our family kitchen to the project to prepare the meal.”

"Martin, deputy house manager is honoured to once again to have a key involvement in the day and lead the group of volunteers."

A Rockinghorse spokesman said: "In memory of their son Aidan, Lucy and Simon Pond set up Aidan’s Christmas Dinner Project three years ago. Supported by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity – the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital (the Alex) in Brighton – the project raises funds to provide festive dinner kits for families spending time at the Alex on Christmas Day."

To donate to Vicky’s campaign, visit: bit.ly/2hqij0r