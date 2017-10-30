Walk raises at least £10,000 for Sussex children’s charity

Walkers raised at least £10,000 for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity last month by completing a 35km hike from Arundel to Brighton.

Participants of all ages set off early on September 16 as part of the organisations largest annual event; the A2B Walk.

The popular Walk, now in it’s 5th year, attracted corporate teams, family groups and individuals of all ages, setting off from Arundel Castle at 7.30am.

Deputy Lieutenant Carole Hayward spurred walkers on ahead of cutting the ribbon for the group of more than 60 walkers to start.

Joined by Pilar Cloud, chief executive of the children’s charity, they completed the first 12km of the walk with other participants.

Marielle Birks, community fundraiser at the charity said: “There’s been an incredible show of support for the charity and our community has been fantastic, seeing us through changes, helping celebrate Dame Vera’s 100th year and now supporting our event and our work through the dedication and fundraising they’ve all worked so hard to achieve for the A2B.

“The generosity shown has been wonderful, it was a fantastic day and just loads of fun.

“Everyone has worked really hard and I would like to thank all involved for their support, including outdoor adventure company, Pied A Terre Adventures, everyone from the Rapid Relief Team, Dave Powell from LPG Photographic, our volunteers, Arundel Castle, Ashdown Phillips, PMW Communications, Vega Europe, Stay Safe Driving and every individual that took part and made the event such a wonderful success.

“We could not have done it without them, and it is brilliant we have been able to welcome back walkers from previous years, as well as welcoming new supporters.

“Thank you to our sponsors, Audi Five Oaks, for their continued support.”

The charity has recently moved to a new home in Cuckfield to grow their services around their core service of conductive education, to include messy play sessions, weekly swimming sessions and music therapy sessions.

Having expanded their resources within their new Children’s Centre, installing a new sensory room and magic carpet, the charity is now looking to fund a new outreach programme.

The team say they are delighted with the amazing continued support of a loyal and growing community and the wonderful efforts and generosity of all those who have supported the event.

