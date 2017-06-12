Work starts to clean water mains

Work started today to clean water mains in Burgess Hill to keep tap water running clear in the area.

The work is being carried out by South East Water as part of ongoing maintenance on the company’s underground mains.

The process, known as flushing, involves directing water through the pipes quickly to draw sediment deposits – such as iron and manganese – out of the network. The company says this is to remove naturally-occurring, harmless deposits which build up over time.

Experts say that the deposits are not harmful but can cause temporary discoloured water.

South East Water’s distribution manager Tony Hillocks said: “Flushing our water mains from the start to finish of our network – from our service reservoirs, which store fully treated drinking water, to the point at which it supplies our customers – is a very effective way of cleaning the inside of our water mains.

“Once the water reaches its journey’s end, the flushed water containing these deposits is directed into the drains to be recycled.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about this water appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and stop flushing once we can see the whole system is running crystal clear as usual.

“During the flushing process customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and possibly some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.”

The work will take place in the postcode sectors RH15 0 and 8. You can find out more at www.southeastwater/burgesshillnortheast