Wreckage of BMW involved in A23 lorry crash

This is what was left of a BMW car after it was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A23 at Pyecombe this morning.

Incredibly, police said the driver escaped with just a hand injury.

The accident happened soon after 9am when a lorry carrying a load of rocks toppled onto the BMW and shed its load across the carriageway.

The southbound lane of the A23 was shut for three hours.

The lorry driver was unhurt.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact Sussex Police at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 241 of 18/05.