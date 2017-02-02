LETTER: Battle continues for replacement

I wish to respond to the article in the Middy of last week (26/1/17) ‘Shops make way for £65 million regeneration of Burgess Hill Town Centre’.

In the article the New River Retail describes the proposal as an ‘exciting new retail and leisure destination’ for Burgess Hill.

Indeed most of the town’s residents welcome the renewal; but there is one feature that causes deep concern - that we will lose our live arts centre which is an important encouragement for cultural activities for all ages. Replacing the Martlets was requested by a petition signed by over six thousand residents and is part of the Town’s Neighbour Plan.

The Town Council is concerned that the Martlets should be replaced, but is also aware of the severe financial problem.

Possibly some contribution from public and private organisations, and individuals may be needed. If so, would NRR, as part of their concern for the town, consider helping?

Janice Henwood

Burgess Hill Town Councillor

Oakwood Road, Burgess Hill

