LETTER: Muddy puddle walk with Peppa

This spring, Entertainment One’s (eOne) Peppa Pig is teaming up with the world’s leading children’s charity, Save the Children, to launch a fundraiser like no other.

Between 8 and 14 May 2017, we’re encouraging nurseries, early years groups, families and children in Sussex to sign up and take part in a Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

Organising a Muddy Puddle Walk is a great way for your little ones to explore the world around them and jump in muddy puddles, like Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause. However you fundraise – you’ll help Save the Children make life better for children around the world.

Sign up your nursery or family now at MuddyPuddleWalk.org to get your free Muddy Puddle Fundraising Pack, full of fundraising ideas and tips for great walks and activities indoors and out – including free Peppa stickers and Save the Children balloons too!

Vicky Fallon

Head of Community Giving at Save the Children

