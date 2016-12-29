LETTER: Strike safety issue is solved

With reference to your article ‘Train drivers’ strike leads to complete shutdown of Southern rail network’ (Middy December 15).

You report the union leaders saying that the drivers went on strike because the Southern trains are unsafe.

On the same strike days drivers in the same union, employed and paid by the same company drove the same type of trains operated in the same way on the same tracks. The difference was that these trains had ‘Thameslink’ painted on the side. So if Chris Grayling the Rail Minister gets a wax crayon, crosses out ‘Southern’ and writes ‘Thameslink’, the safety issues are solved and they can all move on to arguing and striking about other issues.

Jon Tucker

Lucastes Lane, Haywards Heath

