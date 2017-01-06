LETTER: Thanks for generosity

I am writing to thank everyone who donated to my Mid Sussex Christmas Shoebox Appeal for Raystede Animal Welfare.

The appeal raised a total of 100 boxes/bags plus lots more which were taken to the centre direct. Like myself, Raystede were truly amazed at everyone’s kind generosity and has helped the centre way past the festive period.

Justine Crookall

Bluebell Way, Burgess Hill

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.