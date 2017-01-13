LETTER: Tile site should be a reservoir

I see that the entrance to the new building project at Keymer Tile works at Burgess Hill lets you see how much land there really is; but it’s concave.

I still say that they should have made it into a reservoir. I think any houses built there will be flooded. It’s like the Grand Canyon of Burgess Hill.

Carol Dale

The Nursery, Burgess Hill

