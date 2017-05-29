Ansty's difficult start to season continues after Roffey defeat

Ansty’s difficult season continued as Roffey having won the toss elected to bat first.

Although the home attack kept the run rate to a respectable level and taking the first three wickets for 69, Jibran Khan (63) and the Roffey skipper, Matt Davies (78*), piled on the runs that enabled the visitors to finish on 270-8. Jethro Menzies took 3-46 with the other five wickets shared between five bowlers.

Roffey opened their bowling with Leigh Harrison and George Fleming who each bowled their 10 overs in one spell. Harrison took 3-21 and Fleming 3-29 as the Ansty batting collapsed to 31-5 and then 37-6.

A stand of 44 between Jake Wilson (26) and Will Wright (26) steered the home side to 102 but the last two wickets fell without further runs being added leaving Ansty defeated by 168 runs.

Ansty 2nd XI were asked to bat away to Buxted Park and soon found the wicket to their liking. James Whybrow opened with Tommy Green and this pair added 43 for the first wicket that of Green run out for 23. A second run out just one run later saw Dan Belfort join Whybrow and a stand of 60 ensued with Belfort eventually falling caught for 35. Whybrow was bowled just short of his 50 for 46 but Chris Barnes batted well for his 51. With Lucy Western (22*) and Tom Tyers (25*) seeing the overs out in a partnership of 36, Ansty finished on 261-7.

Despite a fighting 40 from opener Ben Ferns, 22 from James Parker and 16 by Warwick Barnes, Buxted finished well short at 164 all out. Chris Barnes took 5-22 including the elusive Hat Trick and Tom Hadfield 4-25.

Ansty 3rd XI: Lingfield batting first found batting difficult as they collapsed to 67 all out in just 29 overs. Two batsmen managed double figures of 10 each against the bowling attack of the visitors. Adam Butler took 3-17, George Martin 2-6 and Charlie Layton 2-8.

Ansty’s reply was swift and decisive as they hit off the runs in just 18.3 overs losing 3 wickets in reaching the winning total. Tom Smith top scored with 32 and George Nartin 19*.

Ardingly were the visitors as Ansty 4th XI found runs difficult to come by. Wickets fell regularly and Ansty found themselves at 105-9. Barry Crouch returning to the game after a number of years and Pater Fowles then put on 57 for the last wicket with Crouch being the last out for 42. Fowles finished on 25 not out.

Ardingly opener Nick May top scored with 35 as Ardingly made heavy weather, as Ansty had done, of scoring runs. Rob Targett once again excelled with his bowling taking 5-25 and with two wickets each by Crouch and Fowles, Ardingly’s innings closed on 98.