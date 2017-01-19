Bowman on the Road: Hill secure welcome point in the Tundra

Being an avid weather watcher it was interesting to note the dip in temperatures through out Tuesday and into the evening.

The predicted zero degrees at 7,00 pm and then falling proved to be spot on.

It was then a little concerning making our way to Kent for the Hillian's latest RPL away day adventure v Tonbridge Angels. As we arrived at Longmead stadium the programme seller offered a very warm welcome but a stark 'lets hope this game finishes'. One look at a white pitch had us all wondering.

But fair play to the players and officials who were all out there 'warming up' all determined to put on a game.

Soon after kick off it was plain to see that the pitch was going to play perfectly with no odd bounces or bobbles. Hill in the popular all red kit kicking towards the changing rooms the hosts all in blue. An excellent first half passed by very quickly with both teams having a fair share of possession.

Angels perhaps shaded the chances, They had a very inviting shot from the right but the ball just crept past the far post. As for Hill, Billy Medlock (Hillians man of the match) continues to impress in the more forward position.

He has a great engine and can drop in well, he is always looking for the ball and is careful with it. During the game he pinged several inch perfect ball out to Lee Harding on the right wing.

There was a calm aura surrounding the away dug out and it seemed as though Chappers was very happy with a goalless half toime score line. Super Pat Harding was again spotted during the half time warm up. Hopefully it wont be long until he is back playing.

Angels are a good bet for the play offs and they showed a lot of class during the second half. Tom Parkinson had their best chance of the evening with a towering back stick header which just crept over the bar. The Hillians back line and keeper Max Huxter had to show due diligence as the pressure mounted.

However, in truth, keeping out a good offensive unit proved to be comfortable and Buress Hill were more than worthy of a decent away point.

Congratulations to all connections especially the travelling fans who turned out in sub zero conditions. I believe we were treated to some excellent entertainment and some exciting moments along the way. Hopefully this result will be the start of a nice little run of results.

The club are on the road again on Saturday when they make their way to South London for a visit to Kingstonian FC. Its all go for our local RPL team right now!