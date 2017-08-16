AFC Uckfield Town 0, Haywards Heath Town 2: 'Wizard' Weston's brace gives Heath another win

Jamie Weston showed just why he has the moniker of 'The Wizard' as his second half double ensured that Haywards Heath Town maintained their winning start to the season.

Heath had to put in a workman-like performance against an AFC Uckfield side who kept the Blues' defence on their toes throughout the game.

Jamie Weston in action. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Both sides had a number of chances in the first half, and it was a surprise that they reached the interval still at nil-nil.

However, it only took two minutes into the second half to see Heath break the deadlock. Joel Daly battled for possession inside the Uckfield half, and under a challenge, the ball found its way to the feet of Weston who, surrounded by 5 opponents, showed some neat footwork before coolly placing the ball over the keeper and into the roof of the net from a good 20 yards out.

There was then a blow for Heath on the hour mark as captain Tom Graves was withdrawn with an ankle injury. He was replaced by defender Omar Bukleb who came on to make his competitive debut for the Blues.

Uckfield then had a golden chance to draw level when Heath goalkeeper Simon Lehkyj fluffed a clearance, it was two on one, but Uckfield failed to hit the back of the net as Lehkyj somehow gathered the ball up.

The win was sealed in the second minute of time added on as substitute Alfie Rogers chased down a ball seemingly headed out of play down the right.

The youngster - making his second appearance since returning from Horsham - put in a cross to the far post where Weston's header was parried by goalkeeper James Firmin. The ball went straight back to the Wizard who had no trouble in dispatching it into the net at the second time of asking as Firmin lay prone on the ground.

The Blues are now among a clutch of just four teams who have taken maximum points after two games of the SCFL Premier Division season.

Final Score: AFC Uckfield Town 0 Haywards Heath Town 2

After the game, manager Shaun Saunders said: "AFC Uckfield is always a difficult place to come, so I'm delighted to get the three points, hit the road and get out of here!"

Man Of The Match: Jamie Weston - Two composed finishes from the Heath winger was the difference between the two sides tonight as the Wizard's impressive early season form continues. That's four goals in three games for him now.

Next Match: Heath now move on to Saturday's big FA Cup preliminary round tie at home to South Park of the Bostik League Division One South. It will be an interesting test for Saunders' men, who themselves could have been playing in the same league had things gone their way in the Summer. It's a 3pm kick-off at Hanbury Stadium.