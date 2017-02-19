AFC Uckfield Town 0, Haywards Heath Town 3: Cooper brace hands Heath another win

Haywards Heath Town's first team and Reserves both pick up important three points on Saturday.

The first team travelled to The Oaks to face AFC Uckfield Town for the second time this season and were pleased to take maximum points.

Celebrating the opening goal. AFC Uckfield v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The biggest taking point of the 1st half came in the 35th minute when Trevor McCreadie raced clear only to be brought down by the AFC last man who then was shown a straight red card. Despite chances at both ends the half finished all square.

After the break the deadlock was finally broken on 54 minutes when a short corner was worked out to Jamie Weston who's cross was met with a powering header from Nathan Cooper. It was Cooper who doubled Heath's lead on on 68 minutes this time connecting with Jamie Weston's direct corner and again headed in from close range.

The final goal of the game came on 72 minutes after good work from Joel Daly released Callum Saunders and his strike towards goal was all but over the line as Trevor McCreadie made sure from under a yard.

Heath saw substitute Alex Laing shown a straight red on the stroke of full time for a late challenge.

The Reserves continued their season with a win at Hanbury. Matt Canavan opened the scoring just before the half hour with a great finish from inside the box. After the break the visitors drew level but it would be Heath who had the final say as a last minute stunner from Jon Jones made sure all three points stayed at Hanbury.