Boddie disappointed as St Francis Rangers' match with Billingshurst is postponed

St Francis Rangers match with Billingshurst was postponed today and manager Simon Boddie was disappointed following last week's win.

Boddie said: "It was very disappointing to have today's game postponed. Both us and Billingshurst must have been looking forward to the match after last week's results."

But Boddie did find some positives from the game being called off. He said: "Every cloud has a silver lining though as this break will allow me hopefully to get injuries to Conor Carolan and Chris Haskell sorted out, albeit I don't think our skipper Sam Fildes is ready yet."

He continued: /"Not having a fixture next week is a pain to be honest so may try and arrange an away friendly but that won't be easy. That means we won't play until Janiary 28 and that is against second place Saltdean so the euphoria of our 4-0 win against Selsey will be long gone."

The break has given Boddie a chance to reflect on the season so far.

He said: "Our season hasn't really gone as I expected if honest I didn't realise how much of a re build was required, my aim now is to maintain Division 1 status and push on next year BUT, and a big but, we will be looking to win as many matches as possible between now and the end of April.

"We are always on the lookout for young talent and old heads plus a Physio would really be good to help us get those injured players back quicker, if there is anyone interested please do not hesitate to contact the club."