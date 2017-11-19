Bowman on the Road: Hillians set benchmark at Hendon

Our local Bostik Premier League club Burgess Hill Town set the bench mark away performance on Saturday which would have had, in charge assistant manager, Stuart Tuck purring.

For 95 mins every player showed dogged determination, team spirit and 100% effort.

Grand old pub Midland Hotel

Indeed two late moments of genius from old guard Lee Harding and super Pat Harding could have nicked all three points. However the hosts had to produce their own last gasp world class moment to seal a stunning draw.

I originally had the notion of taking the car into North London but after seeing that England were playing at Twickers, Steve Dan and I decided on Thameslink.

Great value at £8.80 for a travel card. We travelled up through Blackfriars and up to Hendon station.

The Midland Hotel provided great shelter from heavy drizzle where we watched the north London derby. Using the travel card we then jumped on a bus out to Silver Jubilee Park. Hendon are in their second season at this venue and there is no reason for them to move again.

Lee Harding wheels away one one

The stadium sits on a huge piece of attractive open ground and benefits from astro pitch, lots of covered terracing and welcoming club house. With 10 wins under their belt our hosts were sitting nicely in the Bostik play off zone.

The accompanying match report will give the finite details of a game of few chances which exploded into life in the last five minutes. Hillians back line had to dig deep but looked comfortable during the opening half and it was a surprise to see them concede on 45 minutes. It was much of the same during second period.

Tuck's masterly substitutions McKenzie for O'Neill and Garrod for legend Pat Harding turned the game on its head. Fresh legs enabled Hill to get on the front foot and cause problems. On 90 minutes the ball rolled perfectly to Lee Harding who accurately side footed past the keeper one one.

As time run out Super Pat Harding rolled back the years to power between two markers and unleash a right foot shot past an advancing keeper two one and delirium in the away pen. But the hosts weren't done! They won a free kick 20 yards out and Zak Joseph produced a world class shot past the wall and into the net Max Huster no chance - 2-2.

Hendon Station next to M1

A hugely rewarding afternoon where both teams deserved a point to be honest. My man of the match goes to Tony Garrod who worked tirelessly up top with very scant reward. If the team can find that sort of away performance until the end of the season they will be picking up many points on the road.

The next opportunity is on Tuesday when we go to Brightlingsea Regent on the North Essex coast. Its an interesting trip for sure to a new club. Dan Steve and I will be travelling up in the old 206 at mid day and have some sight seeing plans on route. Follow the adventure on twitter @bowmanontheroad