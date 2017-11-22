Bowman on the Road: Ian, you have to stop these maulings

Season 2017/18 is turning into a rewarding and highly entertaining one for followers of BHTFC.

Ian Chapman has built his strongest ever squad and as a unit we are continually striving to look up rather than over our shoulder.

Steve and Dan at Tollesbury Salts

As fans we have been treated to some wonderful victories and a myriad of exciting moments.

However having followed Ian, Stuart, John and Russ around the South East over the past five seasons I know that there is one thing that makes their blood boil. LEAKING GOALS! Indeed, Tucky and I have had many conversations about the virtues of a clean sheet. He likes nothing more than a hard-nosed battling one nil victory.

After last night's disappointing five two loss at Brightlingsea Regent FC I casually tweeted lets just write it off.

However having slept on it my thoughts are some what different and perhaps we need to take a look at a series of drubbings that have occurred in the 1st three months of the season. On August 26 there was no shame in losing six one to high flyers Billericay Town.

Featured vessel in ITV's Liar

That team is of league two standard so that result could easily be swept under the carpet.

On October 7, home fans had to endure a five nil thrashing at the hands of Lowestoft. Then on 11th November we travelled to Hendon in the Trophy and suffered elimination three nil. The Green Elephants was again stunned by Met Police on 14th November during a four one rout.

Not to dwell too much on the game last night but we gave Regent a gift wrapped present in the very first attack.

They were given the freedom down the left to ping in a decent cross leaving Sam Ashford unmarked at the back stick to nod past an exposed Huxter. As a team we were asleep and there can be no excuses for that. Both Super Pat and Charlie may have scored two excellent 2nd half goals but in truth they were just scant consolation. We will definitely want to beat them at the GES on March 17.

Dan, Steve and I took the opportunity to do some sight seeing on route to the North Essex Coast. Readers might of caught the recent series Liar on ITV. There was a scene where the female lead did some canoeing on what looked to be some alien marsh like waterways. Indeed it was included in the trailer and on the promotion poster. One of the features was a big red ship moored up in the middle. Well after some research it turned out to be Tollesbury Salt Flats around 20 miles south of Brightlingsea.

You can park up and walk right out onto the marsh and get up close and personal to the boat. It is an unique and special place !

We go again on Saturday to Thurrock FC (just past the Dartford Tunnel) and are currently scheduled for Needham Market on Tuesday. This column will be following both matches. The stark message is that if BHTFC allow the current minus 11 goals difference to develop then by April 28 we wont be celebrating a solid season BUT WILL BE IN THE MARSH!