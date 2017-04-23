Bowman on the Road: It was never in doubt

Regular readers will have heard my thoughts on the Ryman Premier League and perhaps have got a little bored.

However, as if to emphasis the how difficult it is to exist, let alone thrive, around six teams were facing relegation come 3pm yesterday day afternoon.

Unfortunately, after a very tough campaign, Ian Chapman's Burgess Hill Town FC was one of them.

Having lived and breathed RPL over the past nine months its been a real roller coaster ride following the team to the far flung, some times exotic out posts of the Ryman family.

As a group we have shared some wonderful moments but have also suffered some major trauma along the way. It all added up to a must win home game against Merstham at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Now I am ashamed to admit that owing to a prior arrangement I wasn't there but trust me following on twitter put my emotions through the wringer.

At 3.45pm everything seemed rosy in the garden as Will Miles had given Hill a half time lead.

Then during what seemed an eternity twitter was suggesting that Hill were on top. But then a sickening feeling ensued as it seemed everything was going wrong. A Merstham equaliser. Then there was news of a flare up between the players.

But twitter then light up with FISK SCORES 98 mins!! You couldn't make it up could you.

A lot will be written about great escapes, Houdini acts and last min survivals. It will be nice to read everything over the next few days.

I would like to complete my last Hillians Bowman on Road with a few thank yous. To the back room staff around the Green Elephants, John Rattle, Chappers, Tucky and all the players. The away gang who have looked after me on the road. And to Mark Dunford of the Mid Sussex Times for all his support on this column.

The club can now take a well earned break but it wont be long before the hard work starts again getting ready for August 2017. Another stiff challenge is just around the corner.

This column is not quite done for season 2016/17.

I will be following Haywards Heath Town on Saturday when hopefully the Blues can take the County League Title. Football in Mid Sussex is on the rise!