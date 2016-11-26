Burgess Hill Town 0, Hitchin Town 3: Hillians crash out of FA Trophy

Burgess Hill Town bowed out of the Buildbase FA Trophy after a 0-3 home defeat to Hitchin Town.

Ian Chapman made two changes from Tuesday’s game with Dean Cox and Dan Thompson returning to the side.

Burgess Hill started the game the brighter side with Dean Cox wriggling through the Hitchin Town defence and forcing a low save from keeper Michael Johnson. Cheick Toure had a chance to score with a header but powered his effort over the bar.

The game was held up in the first-half when Lee Harding came off worse for wear from a Ben Walster free-kick. Harding did recover to play on before Dan Thompson suffered a head injury of his own.

Hitchin Town took the lead after 20 minutes when Robbie Burns cut inside and his shot came off the head of Will Miles to loop over Josh James in goal.

Hitchin found a second less than ten minutes later when Will Miles was judged to have handled the ball inside the area. Ben Walster arrowed his penalty into the top right as Will Miles headed for an early bath.

Lee Harding made several good runs down the left before half-time, but his crosses were unable to find a player in a green & black shirt.

Despite manager Ian Chapman bringing on Jack Brivio at half-time, the Hillians failed to get going in the second-half. Jonah Ayunga found himself through on goal but hit his shot wide, in what was the Hillians best chance of the afternoon.

Lucas Kirkpatrick tried his luck from 30 yards out but saw his shot crash down off the bar. Brett Donnely somehow managed to fire the rebound over the bar from 3 yards out, in what was a really poor effort.

Hitchin Town put the game out of sight four minutes from the end when the ball fell to substitute Callum Donnely in the box who curled the ball over the head of Josh James.

It was a disappointing result for the Hillians who clearly were still feeling the effects of Tuesday’s gruelling 120 minutes against Chalfont St Peter AFC. After Whitehawk’s 1-1 draw with St Albans FC, Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup tie will now be postponed again. The next fixture is at home on Saturday 3rd December to Grays Athletic in the Ryman Premier League.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/

