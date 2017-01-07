Burgess Hill Town 0, Leiston 6: Hillians hit for six

Burgess Hill Town were hit for six by Leiston FC on Saturday. Four goals in the first half were enough to put the game out of sight before half-time.

It was a slow start to the game with neither side testing either keeper in the first twenty minutes. Leiston took the lead on 22 minutes when Gareth Heath played in Niko Muir who was unmarked in the box to slot the ball passed Josh James.

Leiston doubled their lead two minutes later when the ball fell to Matt Blake who turned well and fired his shot into the back of the net.

Leiston scored again from a corner, but the goal was disallowed by referee James Simpson. The Hillians had chances of their own with Jonah Ayunga hitting wide and Jack Brivio seeing a header well saved by Jacob Marsden in goal.

Leiston put the game out of sight when Seb Dunbar’s cross from the left was tapped home by Blake. Blake completed his hat-trick just before half-time when Toby Pointing collided with Josh James- leaving him an empty net to stroke home.

Leiston began the second half as they left off with Blake getting his fourth of the game with a cool finish across James.

Tensions were running high during the second half for the Hillians with Jack Brivio seeing yellow after lashing out at a Leiston player in frustration.

Gareth Heath rounded off the scoring by flicking the ball over the Hillians defender and volleying home on 70 minutes.

Despite Aaron Smith-Joseph and Guy Bolton both having good attempts on goal, the Hillians were unable to find the back of the net all afternoon.

Ian Chapman will be hoping he can turn the Hillians fortunes around when his side is away to Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45 pm.