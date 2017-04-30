Search

Cambridge United 2, Crawley Town 0: Picture slideshow

0
Have your say

Crawley Town lost 2-0 in their penultimate league game of the season at Cambridge United yesterday.

And photographer Simon Lankester sent us pictures from the game, which saw Josh Payne sent off for the Reds.

Watch the slideshow above.

Mark Connolly with a defensive header. Picture by Simon Lankester

Mark Connolly with a defensive header. Picture by Simon Lankester