Chapman looking to get ‘some points on the board’ as Hillians prepare for successive home games

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman wants to get ‘some points on the board’ as his side face three home games in quick succession.

The Hillians face Neddham Market at the Green Elephant Stadium on Saturday, before hosting Hendon on Tuesday night.

Burgess Hill Town FC v Leatherhead FC . manager chapman. Pic Steve Robards SR1630525 SUS-160810-182429001

They then welcome Beaconsfield SYCOB in the FA Trophy on October 29 before Harrow Borough become the latest team to visit them.

This follows a lucratove FA Cup run which ended with a 5-0 defeat to Dover Athletic on Saturday - see Ian Townsend’s report on page 66.

Chapman said: “It was a nice little cup run for us and we managed to get a few quid out of it which is great for the club. We now draw a line under that and look forward to Needham Market, who are in good form and are third in the league.

“We went up there and drew 1-1 first game of the season so we know a bit about them and will be prepared.

“With Hendon on Tuesday We have got three home league games now.

“We want to get some points on the board. We are mid table.

“We have a couple of games now if we win we can get ourselves right up there amongst the six or seven top teams.

“That’s what we are looking to do. The League is massive for us and we want to get some points on the board.”

Chapman had no complaints about the heavy Dover defeat, admitting the National Conference side were too much for them.

He said: “They were just too strong for us.

“It didn’t help losing two centre halves in the first 15 minutes.

“But it wouldn’t have mattered really, they were just too strong and decent side.

“They came down and played to a certain system, they got the ball forward quickly and they were better than us and sometimes you have just got to hold your hands up and accept that.”

SamFisk and James Richmond were the centre halves who went off with injuries on Saturday.

Chapman is expecting Fisk to be back in the side but Richmond is 50/50.

Crawley Town loanee Dean Cox comes back into the side for his second outing as a Hillians player.

Curtis Gayler, who Chapman said needed some minutes, played a game for AFC Varndeanians, who are managed by his dad, but he picked up an injury so will be out for longer.

Burgess Hill Town are offering half price entry to Saturday’s game with Needham Market.

Prices are: Adults £5, concessions £3, 400 club members, adult £3, concessions £2.

All under-18s free.

Burgess Hill general manager John Rattle said: “Saturday will be our fifth home game this month.

By reducing prices for this game is our way of saying thank you to our loyal supporters.

Hopefully it will also encourage other football fans in the town to watch their local football club.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!