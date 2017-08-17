FA Cup clash with South Park will be a 'massive test' says Saunders

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders says his side have a ‘massive test’ in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Heath face Bostik South side South Park at Hanbury Park (3pm kick off) and Saunders says it will be a good benchmark to see how far his team has come.

He said: “It’s a massive test, and a benchmark to see how far we’ve come.

“But we are ful of confidence and can’t wait for Saturday, it’s obviously a massive game for the club because of the financial side, but it’s also the FA Cup and for the players a cup we’d love to go another round in.”

Callum Saunders and Naim Rouane are still a few weeks away from starting, but Saunders said: “The squad is strong. We had them watched tonight (South Park beat Ashford United 5-0 on Tuesday) and they are a very good side, so to a man we will have to be at our very best to get a result.”