Hassocks 4, Shoreham 1: 'We were brilliant from start to finish' - Wickwar

Hassocks joint boss Phil Wickwar said his side were brilliant from start to finish as they shocked league leaders Shoreham 4-1 at The Beacon tonight (Tuesday)

Goals from Liam Benson (2), Jack Rowe-Hurst and Michael Death gave Hassocks the shock win and meant neighbours Haywards Heath Town are just two points behind Shoreham at the top of the SCFL Premier Division table. Shoreham do still have a game in hand over Shaun Saunders' men.

This followed the 4-0 win at Hailsham on Saturday.

Wickwar said: "We were brilliant from start to finish as we were against Chichester and Hailsham.

"As soon as we went 2-1 up you could see only us winning it. We got lucky for the third goal - it was abit of a gift.

"We kept the faith in the players and they have been brilliant."

Wickwar will now be looking to carry their form away at Loxwood on Saturday.

He said: "Loxwood away will be tough but we will go there with a buzz about us."

Hassocks are now in 13th place but only four points off second-from-bottom Arundel.

Wickwar added: "It's a welcome three points but 40 points is the benchmark. Until we hit that we were not safe. But it was a great win."