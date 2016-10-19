Haywards Heath Town 5, Storrington 0: Heath comfortably through in RUR Cup

There was no repeat of last week's epic cup match as Haywards Heath Town booked a second round place with a 5-0 win over Division One side Storrington.

Heath will travel to Crawley Down Gatwick in the second round of the RUR Charity Cup after a comfortable 5-0 win over Storrington at Hanbury this evening.

The team celebrate. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Heath were really in control from the first whistle and limited there opponents to just the one shot all night.

What they did find was a Storrington keeper in fine form as he pulled off several fantastic stops over the course of the 90 minutes.

Heath found the Storrington defence working hard to keep them out but the scoring finally started on 38 minutes that saw a great passing move end out on the right where Callum Sanders picked out George Hayward at the far post who made no mistake from 7 yards out.

Just three minutes later Heath doubled their lead when Man of the Match Ryan Warwick picked out Saunders with a great cross field ball and his low cross was converted from 6 yards into the roof of the net by Trevor McCreadie.

Two minutes before half time it was game over as Ryan Warwick and Saunders combined before Saunders back heal laid the ball into the path of McCreadie who made no mistake for his second of the game and making it a hat-trick of assists for Saunders.

After the break McCreadie completed his hat-trick as again he was fox in the box converting a low ball in from Lewis Finney.

Heath continued with the pressure but the Storrington keeper worked hard to keep the ball out.

Heath completed the scoring on 87 minutes when substitutes Max Miller and Alfie Rogers combined to make it 5-0, Miller used his pace to get past the full back and his cut back found Rogers 15 yards out as he slammed the ball into the back of the net.

Next up for Heath is the FA Vase on Saturday as they travel to Wick FC in the first round proper.

