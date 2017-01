Burgess Hill Tow n have signed midfielder Pierre Hazet.

Hazet has played for Billericay Town and Vanarama National League South side Wealdstone and will go straight into the side for tonight's match at Tonbridge Angels.

Chappers told the club's website: “Pierre has been playing in this league and will compliment the players we already have in midfield. We have identified other targets and working hard to bring them to the club.”

Kick off is 7.45pm tonight.