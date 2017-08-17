Hillians skipper Miles to see specialist after dislocating his knee

Burgess Hill Town skipper Will Miles will see a specialist next week after having his kneee injury assessed.

Miles dislocated his knee in the goalless draw with Kingstonian on Monday night.

And today (Thursday) the club tweeted: "WillMiles8 has now had his injury assessed and will see a specialist early next week. His knee is still badly swollen but our skipper is going to try his best to get to the GES to support the boys on Saturday. Thank you for your kind words online"

Earlier in the week manager Ian Chapman told us: "It’s a shame for Will, he’s been excellent in pre-season and was quality on Saturday and he was great on Monday before he had to come off.

“But fingers corssed it will only be a three-week injury rather than a long one.”

Burgess Hill host Folkestone on Saturday (3pm kick off).