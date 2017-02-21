Midweek football: Hassocks shock leaders while Hillians throw away two goal lead

Hassocks pulled off one of the shocks of the season as they beat SCFL Premier Division leaders Shoreham 4-1 at the Beacon tonight (Tuesday).

Former Haywards Heath Town striker Rob O'Toole gave Shoreham the lead on 15 minutes. But Hassocks hit back and went into the break 2-1 up.

Pat Harding opened the scoring

It was 4-1 by the 60th minute and the Robins held firm until the end.

Burgess Hill Town conceded two goals in the last three minutes as they lost their second consecutive home game.

Pat Harding gave Ian Chapman's men the lead before Jack Brivio doubled it a minute after the break before Wingate pulled one back on 69 minutes through Ahmet Rifat. But goals from Walter Figueira and Sean Cronin in the 87th and 90th minute gave the visitors the win.

Full reports to follow