Midweek football: Hillians draw, Heath win, Hassocks lose

A busy night of midweek football saw Burgess Hill Town draw at Bognor Regis Town, Haywards Heath Town hammer Eastbourne Town and Hassocks lose their seventh straight game.

At Bognor, Lee Harding gave the Hillians the lead in just the second minute but Bognor managed to snatch a draw with an 86th minute equaliser through Dylan Barnett.

In the SCFL Premier Division Haywards Heath Town enjoyed a 5-0 win at the Saffrons. They got off top a great start thanks to Jamie Weston's fifth minute goal before the same player doubled the score in the 34th minute. Kane Louis made it 3-0 five minutes later and Lewis Finney made it 4-0 five minutes after the break. George Hayward scored the fifth

Max Miller set up the first four goals for Heath.

Hassocks took the lead through Ben Bacon against Eastbourne United but Liam Baitup and Tyler O'Callaghan goals condemned the Robins to their seventh straight defeat.

In SCFL Division 1, St Francis Rangers had an exciting 3-3 draw with AFC Varndeanians thanks to goals from Jack Groves, Stuart Goodwin and Sam Fildes.

