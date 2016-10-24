Selsey 3, St Francis Rangers 0: Boddie disappointed with result and commitment

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie was diasppointed with the result and the commitment of his players after his side lost 3-0 to Selsey.

Boddie said: “In a nutshell I am massively disappointed with the result and the commitment.

This more about about the lack lustre attitude of some, not all and if honest it’s not on the pitch it is off the pitch, where we are not getting it quite right at present. Simon Boddie

“The result - was very poor, if we are going to drag ourselves up the table we need to be competing and taking points here and there from teams located around us.

“Whilst Selsey took three points they didn’t play exceptionally well. Whenever we have played a good team I am the first to say so. Selsey deserved the points but we could have done better.”

And Boddie cited a lack lustre attitude off the pitch as part of the problem.

He said: “This more about about the lack lustre attitude of some, not all and if honest it’s not on the pitch it is off the pitch, where we are not getting it quite right at present.

“It’s difficult to train players that aren’t there, it very difficult to be derogatory to players that are on the pitch over results but to be honest I look to players off the pitch that are not available.

“Those that were there on Saturday played their hearts out but football is a team game and it is as much about the squad as the starting 11 and those that are on, or as the case may be not on, the bench.

“My man of the match was Shaun Jepson who played through a knee injury. But across the pitch especially when we were reduced to 10 men for a non-footballing related offence, (due to frustration), the players did put a shift in.

“For a variety of reasons I was unable to select 12 players. That needs to improve. I will be talking to the squad Tuesday and asking them for more because it is most definitely there but they have to give more effort in all aspects.”

Boddie has a long injury list to deal with and it is not helped by the club not having a phyiso.

But Boddie is expecting Idriz Adedoja and Chris Haskell to retun on Tuesday night. Craig Lamper is expected to return from his honeymoon and Tom Green should have recovered from illness.

Reece Abbott will not be available this week but Boddie is expecting him to retunr in Novmeber after a long-term knee injury.

Charlie Thorpe (metatarsal) is hoping to get some game time with the u21 squad this week and then step up training and hopefully he will also be back in contention soon, having injured himself during pre season. Other long term injuries Tom Cousins (shoulder) and Mervin Bhujin (ankle) are still way off.

Boddie added: “In our next two matches I of course would like six points but being realistic I will settle for three with a massive improvement in our commitment and performance. There is still a long way to go and both myself and my coaching team are confident we can rise away from the bottom of the table.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!