Sussex clubs take to social media to congratulate Haywards Heath Town

Football fans and clubs took to social media to congratulate Haywards Heath Town after they won the SCFL Premier Division after a 7-1 hammering of Horsham YMCA.

Goals from Joel Daly (2), Kane Louis, Jamie Weston, Trevor McCreadie, George Hayward and Melford Simpson gave them the win while title rivals Shoreham lost 1-0 away at Arundel.

And here are a selection of tweets from across the Sussex footballing community:

Loxwood FC: "After 259 days, congratulations to @HHTFC on their @TheSCFL title win, thoroughly deserved showing great staying power."

Player Callum Saunders, who missed the last few games of the season through injury after a car accident: "Back to back to back to back to back to back league titles, love"

Mark Beard: "Great to see @HHTFC and all the lads win promotion to the Ryman South. Well done to manager @shaunsaunders52 and @Naim_Rouane #champs"

Loxwood boss David Cocoracchio: "Well done to everyone at @HHTFC for your promotion today to Ryman South from us all at @loxwoodfc Thoroughly deserved!!"

Peacehaven FC: "Congratulations @HHTFC been a fantastic fight between you and @ShorehamFC good luck to both sides for next season."

Newhaven boss Sean Breach: "Congratulations to @HHTFC and fully deserved. Enjoy the celebrations"

Heath star Joel Daly: "Unbelievable experience to win the league in my first senior season. Would like to thank everyone @HHTFC for helping me through the season"

Burgess Hill Town: "Congratulations to @HHTFC for securing the SCFL Premier Division title today. #SussexFootball"

Hailsham Town: "Congratulations to @HHTFC who sealed the title in style today."

Simon Funnell: "Well done to Shaun and all the boys at hhtfc Fully deserved"

Shoreham striker and former Heath player Rob O'Toole: "Congratulations to all @HHTFC hit form at the crucial time and we simply haven't for a while. Hats off"