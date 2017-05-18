Twitter reacts after FA disciplinary committee rules against Haywards Heath Town

Haywards Heath Town await an SCFL committee meeting to find out if the have won the Premier Division after an FA disciplinary committee rule against the club at a personal hearing today.

Heath were charged with misconduct last week and today (Thursday) they had a hearing to present their case against the charges.

The committee ruled against them and they now face a meeting with the SCFL committee, expected to be next to week, to find out their fate. A punishment could see them have a points deduction which would cost them the title.

And after the club tweeted the news, they received messages of support on the social media site.

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie said: "All this fuss over £10 sine dine. What is the world coming too club responsibility to check but cost them a promotion. Really"

Hassocks striker and former Heath player Ben Bacon tweeted: "Losing the title and promotion for a tenner jheeze"

@Colin_Davey said: "Seems like a minor infraction at worst. Look forward to seeing you at @hastingsufc next season."

@MichaelMelbour3 tweeted: "Let us hope common sense wins the day"

@Jimmygawjus said: "You've only got to look at Corinthian casuals appeal at end of last season to know what's coming!"