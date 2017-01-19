Wickwar: 'We will have to be at our best to get anything'

Hassocks joint boss Phil Wickwar believes his side will have to be at their best to get anything from Shoreham on Saturday.

Bryan O’Toole’s men are cuurrently four points clear of the SCFL Premier Division with a game in hand ahead of Haywards Heath Town.

And they are also currently making ground improvements to get it up to Ryman standards, so promotion is clearly their goal. Wickwar said: “It will be a tough game we will need to be at our best to get anything.”

And having vital players missing will make the task even harder for the Robins.

Wickwar said: “On the playing front we will be missing the influential pair of Josh Hawkes and Mark Price both on the injured list and won’t be playing for the forseeable future.

“We also are waiting for Ashley Marsh’s wife to give birth anyday so he will be a doubt. Nick Pitcher has continuing shoulder problems and means he misses the game and Nathan Miles is 50/50.”

But it’s not all bad news. Wickwar said: “On the positive side Spencer Slaughter return from travelling has given everyone a real lift. He’s abit off a start but can influence the game from the bench.

“We need to pick up points as it’s tight around us. We won’t worry about trying to do other teams favours we need to look after our own house.”