Fuller becomes second bowler ever to take a 10-wicket haul in Mid Sussex League

Gareth Fuller became the second player in the Mid-Sussex Cricket League (and first since 1989) to take a 10 wicket haul, during the Division 3 match between Brunswick Village (6pts) and Edenbridge 2 (30pts).

Gareth’s 10 for 43 saw Brunswick Village bowled out for 137. A half-century from Lewis Warburton (66*) led Edenbridge 2 to a 6 wicket victory.

Ashdown Forest (30pts) remain top of Division 1 with a 6 wicket victory against Palmers (2pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Palmers were dismissed for 84. Ashdown Forest knocked of the runs in the 28th over.

Preston Nomads 3 (22pts) had a close 3 wicket victory at Edenbridge (13pts). Alex Mason (81*) was the top scorer as Edenbridge reached 202 for 6. Edward Salkield (53*) brought Preston Nomads 3 to the win with just 11 balls remaining.

Poynings (12pts) and Cuckfield 3 (7pts) drew their match in the top half of the table. Poynings reached 190 for 8 with two half-centuries from Keith Greenfield (61) and Michael Prodger (51) whilst Will Rossiter took 5 for 47. The bowlers shared the wickets by Cuckfield 3 held on for the draw finishing on 119 for 9.

Streat & Westmeston (25pts) won a close match by 5 wickets at Ardingly (12pts). Ardingly recovered from 112 for 5 to reach 203 for 5 with a half-century from 56 (from 36 balls). Rory Baxter (76*) and William Anthony (56*) has an unbeaten partnership of 141 as Streat & Westmeston completed the chase with 13 balls to spare.

Bolney (30pts) had a 9 wicket victory against Dormansland (2pts) in the bottom of the table match. Tom Hughes (5 for 30) was the pick of the bowlers as Dormansland were bowled out for 120. Kingsley Morris finish unbeaten on 63 to see Bolney complete the win in the 31st over.

Preston Nomads 4(30pts) moved to the top of Division 2 with a 7 wicket win over Smallfield Manor (3pts). Ian Jones took 5 for 14 to help bowl out Smallfield Manor for 100. Preston Nomads 4 knocked the runs off in the 30th over.

Colemans Hatch (30pts) beat league leader Turners Hill (3pts) by 6 wickets. Steve Pollard (6 for 53) and Kevin Francis (4 for 56) bowled unchanged to bowl out Turners Hill for 112. Steve Pollard (47*) was the top scorer and Colemans Hatch completed the chase in the 26th over.

Burgess Hill 3(22pts) won by 5 wickets at Horsted Keynes (12pts). Stewart Fuller (111) and Dave Lancaster (58) led Horsted Keynes to 229 for 6. In the reply, unbeaten half-centuries from Tom Mecreadie( 74*) and Paul Elphick (71*) led Burgess Hill 3 to victory.

East Grinstead 3 (11pts) and Hurstpierpoint (14pts) drew their match at Fonthill School. Matt Parsons (50) was the top scorer as Hurstpierpoint declared on 203 for 9. The bowlers share the wickets but East Grinstead 3 held on for the draw finishing the match on 170 for 9.

In the clash at the relegation zone Lindfield 3 (4pts) and Cowden (12pts) played out a draw. The batsmen shipped in as Cowden reached 183 for 6. During the chase all bowlers took wickets by Lindfield 3 held on to finish on 129 for 9.

In Division 3, Copthorne (14pts) stay top despite a draw at Cuckfield 4 (10pts). The batsmen chipped in as Copthorne reached 240 for 8. Glenn Smith (61*) top scored as Cuckfield 4 reached 188 for 8.

Staplefield (30pts) closed the gap to the promotion spots with a 7 wicket victory at Lingfield 3 (3pts). The bowlers shared wickets and with 2 run outs and an injury Lingfield 3 were bowled out for 113. Staplefield knocked of the runs within 19 overs

Roffey 3 (30pts) won by 6 wickets at bottom of the table Dormansland 2 (2pts). Paul Daly took 5 for 20 as Dormansland were dismissed for 52. Roffey 3 struggled to make inroads on a difficult pitch but completed the chase in the 26th over.

Streat & Westmeston 2 (5pts) and Balcombe 2 (12pts) drew their match at Middleton Manor. David Castle (110) and Dudley Owen-Thomas (85) had a 191 run partnership for the 3rd wicket as Balcombe 2 declared on 246 for 4. During the reply Roger Tapping was unbeaten on 106 as Streat & Westmeston 2 reached 214 for 4.

In Division 4, Ansty 3 (0pts) had their first loss of the season to Hurstpierpoint 2 (30pts) by 9 wickets in the top of the table clash. The bowlers shared the wickets as Ansty 3 were dismissed for 87. Hurstpierpoint 2 knocked off the runs in the 24th over.

Smallfield Manor 2 (27pts) won by 6 wickets against bottom of the table Keymer & Hassocks 3 (8pts). Keymer & Hassocks 3 reached 159 for 7 with Graham Dillon (88) the top scorer. An unbeaten century from Fizul Nadir (101*) led Smallfield Manor 2 to victory in the 31st over.

St James’s Montefiore 3 (30pts) had a 7 wicket victory at Palmers 2 (3pts). The bowlers shared the wickets with Jatin Kataria taking 3 for 3 (after bowling a hat-trick ball that would have been 4 for 0) as Palmers 2 were bowled out for 104. St James’s Montefiore 3 knocked the runs off in the 21st over.

Lindfield 4 (22pts) won by 7 wickets at Balcombe 3 (5pts). Tim De Castro (52) was the top scorer as Balcombe 3 reached 146 for 6. On a difficult pitch Lindfield 4 edge their way to victory in the 36th over0

Bolney 2 (30pts) moved back to the top of Division 5, with a 124 run victory at Burgess Hill 4 (0pts).A century from Carl Zimmatore (100*) led Bolney 2 to declare on 212 for 2. All bowlers to wickets in the chase as Burgess Hill 4 were dismissed for 88.

Ansty 4 (12pts) and Poynings 2 (13pts) played out a close drawn match. Robert Targett (59) was the top scorer while Leigh Latham took 5 for 28 as Ansty 4 were bowled out for 195. Poynings 2 collapsed from 164 for 4 to 170 for 8, but managed to hold on for the draw.

Forest Row 3 (30pts) had a 3 wicket victory over East Grinstead 4 (11pts). Sudaresan Ashok (54) top scored for East Grinstead 4 as the bowlers shared the wickets as they were bowled out for 182. The batsmen all chipped in as Forest Row 3 completed the chase in the 28th over.



Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 22nd July) are:

Division 1: Bolney v Poynings, Cuckfield 3 v Palmers, Dormansland v Ashdown Forest, Preston Nomads 3 v Ardingly, Streat & Westmeston v Edenbridge

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v Colemans Hatch, Cowden v East Grinstead 3, Horsted Keynes v Preston Nomads 4, Hurstpierpoint v Lindfield 3, Smallfield Manor v Turners Hill

Division 3: Balcombe 2 v Cuckfield 4, Copthorne v Streat & Westmeston 2, Edenbridge 2 v Roffey 3, Lingfield 3 v Brunswick Village, Staplefield v Dormansland 2

Division 4: Ansty 3 v Lingfield 4, Keymer & Hassocks 3 v Balcombe 3, Lindfield 4 v Smallfield Manor 2, Palmers 2 v Hurstpierpoint 2, St James’s Montefiore 3 - Rest Week

Division 5: Ardingly 2 v Ansty 4, East Grinstead 4 v Bolney 2, Roffey 4 v Forest Row 3, Burgess Hill 4 - Rest Week, Poynings 2 - Rest Week

