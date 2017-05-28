Lindfield lose despite positive batting display

Lindfield CC 1st XI 238 for 6 (45 overs) v Worthing CC 1st XI 242 for 7 (43.2 overs): Worthing win by 3 wickets

On a blustery Common, Lindfield's first eleven somehow manufactured a defeat in a game with Worthing that they really should have won.

Tom Hinley after his maiden 1st XI half century

Making first use of a beautiful batting track, the hosts got off to a slow start losing two wickets quickly as Jamie Piper (2 for 44) bowled with decent pace down the hill. However, this brought youngster Tom Hinley together with opener Jack Sadler, who both began to repair the innings. Taking the attack to Worthing, Hinley played positively through the off-side, whilst Sadler ticked along punishing anything on his legs.

The pair put on 108 runs with Sadler making 59, in front of his new girlfriend, and Hinley 61, his maiden half-century for the first eleven. With Lindfield on the front foot, Harry Chaudhary smashed a quick 50 mostly through extra-cover, supported by a useful 25 not out by youngster James Scott.

Lindfield took the momentum into the field, with veteran Matt Yelverton picking up two quick wickets, and Chaudhary's off-spin accounting for two more. At 64 for 4, Worthing looked up against it, but a fine 75 from Nick Ballamy got them back in the game. A wicket for Gareth Padgett and a run out left the visitors at 177 for 7, but the introduction of Josh Goldsmith and Alex Harris changed things dramatically. Batting positively, the pair put on an unbeaten 65 to get Worthing across the line, as the music started in the away team dressing room.

Captain Tem Hodson commented after the game: "Fair play to the two lads at the end, but I still don't know how we lost a game which for 75% we were the better side. We let ourselves down in the field and probably left 20 runs on the pitch with some poor running, but we do have a lot of positives to take from today."

Seaford CC 1st XI 299 for 4 (45 overs) v Lindfield CC 2nd XI 94 all out (36.3 overs): Seaford win by 205 runs

The gap in class between the two sides could not have been more obvious, with a huge defeat for Lindfield's second string at a bitterly cold Salts ground.

Exposed to both the weather and the batting of Chris Stanyard (132) and Oliver Smith (102) the visitors were never in the game, as the bowlers took some severe punishment. Scott Pedley (1 for 33) and Joe Pinard (1 for 30) got through their nine overs each relatively unscathed, but the change bowlers suffered in the latter overs.

Replying to a mammoth 299, Lindfield couldn't even manage getting to three figures as they meekly surrendered for 94. It would prove an embarrassing effort as David Fricker top scored with 14.

Lindfield athlete, Rob Minter said: "I dropped three catches off the two century makers, turning a long day into a very long day. I apologised to the boys afterwards, but I still blame myself."

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 226 for 8 (47 overs) v Hurstpierpoint CC 1st XI 230 for 4 (38 overs): Hurstpierpoint win by 6 wickets

An under-strength Lindfield team produced a decent batting display but suffered defeat in a high scoring game with Hurstpierpoint first eleven. An entertaining 82 from William Light proved to be the bedrock of the innings, who was supported by Phil Tolhurst (49) and Jack Cooper (18). Neil Crickmore was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 60, whilst Ted Bloomfield chipped in with 2 for 33.

The 226 looked a decent total especially after under-15 Callum Brooks took two quick wickets. However, Matt Parsons began to put the home side to the sword with some big hitting at the small Hickmans Lane ground. With the ball going to all parts, he passed his century, finishing with an unbeaten 127. Bernard Thys kept him company with a useful 41, before handing out a 6 wicket defeat to Lindfield.

Smallfield Manor CC 2nd XI 126 for 2 (15.3 overs) v Lindfield CC 4th XI 125 all out (46.5 overs): Smallfield Manor win by 8 wickets

Plough Road was the venue of a comprehensive win for Smallfield Manor despite Lindfield batsmen getting good starts but not going on. Ian Jackson (30) and Tony Hornby (28) were the pick of the batters, but the middle and late order failed to trouble the scorers, and the visitors were reduced to 125. Ganaseelan Goutham Ganaseelan was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 18 supported by the disappointly short-named Karl Mullen (3 for 34).

In reply, the home side didn't waste any time. The scorers had to sharpen their pencils as Goutham Ganaseelan (64) and Kanaseelan Jegan Ganaseelan (40) smashed the ball to all parts and took the game away from Lindfield. Replacement pencils were needed when Skylabkannah Balasubramanian came to the wicket, but fortunately the game was as good as done. Nigel Cannon really enjoyed his afternoon in taking 1 for 69 off 8 overs.