Maharaj could become 15th Cuckfield player to play Test cricket

Keshav Maharaj could become the 15th Cuckfield player to play cricket for their country at the highest level after he was selected in South Africa Test squad to tour Austtralia.

Maharaj was Cuckfield’s overseas player in the 2013 season.

And in a recent article he gave a great endorsement for Cuckfield and for Sussex cricket. It says: “He attributes much of his success to his father teaching him the values of dedication and hard work, as well as a five-month stint with Cuckfield Cricket Club in Sussex, England, which he describes as a “life-changing” experience.”

Cuckfield’s David Reid said: “Kesh was a huge asset for us, taking 45 wickets in 14 league games at an average of 15.6.

“He was a great guy and we are so please to see another Cuckfield cricketer making it to the highest level. As you know, over the summer R Keshav is playing this weekend in the warm up game against a Cricket Australia XI and I am sure that he will become the 15th Cuckfield player play cricket for their country at the highest level.”

In the drawn match with the Cricket Australia XI, Maharaj scored 12 not out but did not bowl.

Keshav Maharaj bowling against Worthing

Over the summer Roston Chase made it to the West Indies Test side making a hundred and taking five wickets against India. Roston became the 14th player to have played for Cuckfield and play cricket for their country at the highest level and is currently in action for the West Indies against Pakistan in the 2nd Test.

A loss to Hastings on 25 May 2013 but Kesh scored 55 and took 2/71

