MINI RUGBY: Haywards Heath U12s win tournament at Dorking

Haywards Heath Rugby Club’s talented under-12s had a tough test on Sunday playing against strong Kent and Surrey opposition at Dorking Rugby Club.

Heath won five out of five matches and conceding just a solitary try.

First up the U12s met Sevenoaks, old rivals who were the only side to beat this age group in recent years. A challenging start to the tournament not made any easier by Sevenoaks interesting tactic of introducing an entirely fresh team at half-time. To the U12s credit they emerged victors by two tries to nil.

They then gained a resounding win against Dorking by six tries to nil. Forwards Tranter and Worne allowed Heath’s speedy backs led by fly-half Galbraith-Gibbons to run in some cracking tries.

With the pool now won, Farnham were next to try and halt Heath’s winning run and again the U12s demonstrated why they are are worthy Sussex champions, winning five tries to nil. Excellent running from an exciting centre pairing of Hardwicke and Childs produced the tries combined with ferocious defence from the likes of Batham-Read and Collins who denied Farnham a score of their own.

Having won their own pool, Old Reigations were equally scoreless against Heath in the next game. A four-nil win with Vander’s try a treat for the spectators as he ran nearly the length of the field.

Again the defence was resolute with Bravo and Hind making notable and telling tackles.

The final game was against the other pool winners Old Rudishians, who managed at least to breach the Heath defence just the once but this did little to affect the overall score as Heath ran out 5-1 winners having put together yet another run of impressive victories.