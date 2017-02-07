Another knockout show for sell-out crowd

Love to Box round two provided another knockout show for a sell-out crowd Haywards Heath crowd and raised £1,500 for charity in the process on Saturday night.

Former Millwall and Sheffield United player Mark Beard organised the event in Clair Hall in aid of the Headley Court Army Rehabilitation Centre in Epsom.

Action from the night

There were seven bouts over the course of the evening with some fine boxing talent on show included British, Commonwealth and European champions.

In the fight of the night, Scott Casey overcame Alex Hoyle on a points decision, while fighter of the night Rhys Parchment also secured a points win for GoFit GoBox over Simon Herbert.

Beard won by a first round knockout against Mickey O'Brien, while Carl Jefferies won on points against Anthony Parsons.

Kami Ibrahim beat Adam Lane again on points, before bouts between Wolf Griffiths and Jordan Eason and Waren Jacques and Sam Green finished as draws.

Beard said: "Thank you to everyone who attended our Love to Box charity boxing evening on Saturday.

"It was another fantastic event with a sell-out crowd and some excellent fights. Thank you to Focus Fit, Stingwray Gym and GoFitGoBox for providing the fighters, they all did you proud.

"Also thanks go to all the sponsors and Adam Williams for helping me run the event. We have raised close to £1,500 with hopefully more to come for Headley Court Army Rehabilitation Centre."

The majority of money was raised by an auction on the night with signed England, Brighton & Hove Albion, Millwall and Crawley Town shirts, Eric Dier boots, a signed Frank Buglioni glove and plenty of other memorabilia were up for grabs.