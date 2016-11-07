Ardingly College hockey star triumphs at England Futures Cup

Ardingly College 1st X1 hockey player Rebecca Chee from Lindfield has been selected for the England U18 training squad as a result of her outstanding performances at the England Futures Cup.

Rebecca was part of the victorious Saxon Tigers squad at the four-day tournament for the very best young players in the UK held at St Albans Hockey Club and watched by the England selectors.

The Saxon Tigers squad were coached by former Ardingly College hockey professional Darren Cheesman and their comfortable victories over the Welsh and Scottish sides set up a final against the West England side, the Wessex Leopards, which the Tigers won 6-3 to win the tournament.

Rebecca is being joined in the National squad by Lower Sixth student Alexandra Malzer from Horsham who has been selected a year young after attending an U17 training camp.

