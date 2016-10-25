Burgess Hill 16, Brighton 2nd XV 5: All Blacks back to winning ways

The Sussex All Blacks hosted Brighton 2’s in the league this Saturday.

The All Blacks started strongly and dominated most facets of play with pack winning god ball and the backs spinning it wide to utilise their pacey wingers.

In reply Brighton showed great defence and good tactical kicking.

After a string of penalties the All Blacks kicked for the corner where from the lineout the ball was driven on and over for hooker and Captain Ben Dewey to score. Inside centre Rhys Clarke narrowly missed the conversion.

From the restart No.8 Dave Wattam caught the ball dummied and went on a run before passing to winger John Rainima who powered down his wing where in turn he passed inside to supporting prop Andy Mackay who drove the ball towards the line. From the ruck the ball was passed down the line for left winger Tomer Teichman to score a fantastic team try in corner. Clarke again narrowly missed from the same spot.

Brighton came back at the All Blacks in the second half as the game opened up and they played a good offloading game with big forward runners and darting backs causing issues for the All Blacks.

It was the All Blacks who scored next with a penalty after a number of Brighton infringements to extend their lead 13-0.

Brighton came straight back at the All Blacks and after 5 minutes of pounding the line and yellow card to All Blacks second row Adam Rez the went over in the corner for an unconverted try.

The final 10 minutes of the half were all Hill’s as they went for more points. During this period the All Blacks had a penalty try ruled out and try by Rainima ruled as held up.

Clarke did add an extra penalty to extend the lead to 16-5.

The All Blacks will be happy to be back to winning ways but disappointed they did not make more of their possession.

Next week the All Blacks travel to Hove in the league.

