Haywards Heath Harriers enjoy a marathon weekend

Thirty one Haywards Heath Harriers runners took part in the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend: on Saturday, the 10 mile race at East Grinstead, on Sunday the10 mile race the Haywards Heath and on Bank holiday Monday at the Burgess Hill 10km.

Russ Mullen won the Haywards Heath 10 miles in 57:34. James Skinner came 3rd in 58:36 and Tom Mullen 9th in 61:59. Haywards Heath Harriers taking the Men’s 1st team prize.

Ann Sinnett receiving her prize at the at the East Grinstead 10 miles race for being 1st in her age category

There were 6 runners who completed all three events making up the completed Mid Sussex marathon. They were: Matt Howells, Matt Quinton, Kath Buckeridge, Gary Johnson, Liam Banham-Rayward,and David Harbage.

Results for the 10 mile at East Grinstead: Matt Quinton 1:18.03,Ann Sinnett 1:25.28, Kat Buckeridge 1:32.18, Liam Banham-Rayward 1:33.13, Jacqueline Barnes 1:34.43, Gary Johnson 1:36:42, David Harbage 1:39.20.

Results for the 10 mile at Haywards Heath: Russ Mullen 57:34, James Skinner 58:36, Tom Muller 1:01.59, Ben Duncan 1:04.36, Andy Guy 1:06.22, Jason Russell 1:10.39, Richard Haynes1:12.00, Jack Chivers 1:12.34, Matt Quinton 1:13.46, Phil Scott 1:15.01, Emma Navesey 1:15.56, Colin Brackenbury 1:16.32, Carl Bicknell 1:16.48, Carole Walters 1:18.10, Amy Mitchell 1:19.00, Maresa Pitt 1:19.31, Oliver Farr 1:22.02, Amanda Soper 1:22.17, Verity Coombes 1:23.34, Sarah Banks 1:24.22, Chris Glanfield 1:27.01, Kath Buckeridge 1:28.48, Liam Banham-Rayward 1:31.41, Gary Johnson 1:31.42, David Harbage 1:33.20, Hoss Davies 1:35.16, Peter Cobbett 1:40.39, Shelagh Robinson 1:45.50

Results for the Burgess Hill 10km race: Matt Howells 47:12, Matt Quinton 48:18, Carl Bicknell 52:42, Kath Buckeridge 52:44, Gary Johnson 56:21, Liam Banham-Rayward 56:48, David Harbage 58:30.

Also, a group of Haywards Heath Harriers young athletes ventured up to Dartford for the 1st round of the Youth Development League. The Harriers were part of consummate “Team Sussex” which included athletes from East Grinstead, Lewes Athletics Club and Eastbourne Rovers. Team Sussex came 3rd out of 6 teams.

Harriers results were as follows:

In the U17 Women, Darja Knotkova-Hanley 1500m A 3rd in 5:34.80, 3000m A 1st in12:02.80. In the U20’s, Katie Grant 100m A 3rd in 13.70, 200m A 4th in 29.00, Long Jump A 2nd 3m14.

In the U17 Men, Daniel Blain 1500m B 2nd in 4:44.80, 3000m A 2nd in 10:14.60. Daniel Holbrook 100mH A 4th in 20.40, 400m B 2nd in 60.60, High Jump A 3rd in 1m60. Joseph Martin 1500m A 3rd in 4:29.70.

In the U20 Men, Simeon Cousins in the 200m B 3rd 23.70, 400m A 4th in 52.60.

On Saturday at the Three Forts Marathon, Harrier Kim Low was 3rd lady in 4:06.30 and Tim Hicks was 1st V50 in 1:42.53.

This weekend the 5km parkrun results were as follows:

Clair parkrun – Graham Hart 20:16, Kim Lo 21:07, Andy Dray 22:13, Ewan Kemsley 24:36, Louise Toomey 24:37, Howard Booth 26:34, Marion Hemsworth 27:45, John Gill 29:26, Rupert Purchase 30:06.

Tilgate parkrun – Paul Cousins 18:49, Barry Tullett 19:56, Linda Tullett 29:28.

Horsham Parkrun – Cliff Comber 19:43, Vince Starr 20:01, Harvey Brackenbury 21:08, Isla Brackenbury 29:30.

Huntingdon parkrun – Jack Chivers 20:44.

Salisbury parkrun – Mark Sykes 24:10.

Haywards Heath Harriers are holding their Open Track & Field Meeting this Thursday 4 May at K2 in Crawley (from 6.00 pm). All are welcome and entries are accepted on the day or see our website for more information at: http://www.haywardsheathharriers.co.uk/