Haywards Heath Harriers out in force for South Downs Way Relay

Haywards Heath Harriers were out in force at the South Downs Way Relay at the weekend.

They had three team represented in one of the toughest endurance events in the county.

Phil Radford on final leg of SDW Relay

The relay which involves six runners who each run three legs throughout the day and cover between 4 and a half to 9 miles per leg and each complete on average about 17 miles of gruelling running through the day over the hilly and chalky terrain of the South Downs between Eastbourne and Chichester.

The Harriers ‘A’ team set a new club record of 10 hours and 38 minutes and were beaten by Stubbington Green Runners and Brighton Phoenix over the 95 mile course that follows the South Downs Way.

Sixteen Haywards Heath Harriers took part in the Worthing 10km last Sunday.

Results were as follows: Matt Quinton 40:19, Jack Chivers 41:10, Robin English 41:33 (pb), Colin Brackenbury 43:33; Emma Navesey 43:42, Sarah Banks 47:46, Bryan Tiller 48:11, Amy Mitchell 48:12, Liam Banham-Rayward 48:27, Chris Glanfield 49:47, Karen Thompson 49:59 (pb), Marion Hemsworth 51:13,Peter Cobbett 55:48, Sarah Hamilton 56:18, Gina Hobson 57:17 and Laura Bibby 59:44.

Haywards Heath Harriers at Worthing 10k

At the Sussex Masters Track and Field Championship at Ewell Court a group of Harriers were actively involved. Mike Bale and Jenny Denyer both broke club records in their age groups.

Mike Bale: 1st M60 25lb Weight 13m66, 1st M60 Hammer 32m55, 1st M60 Shot Putt 8m43, 1st M60 Discus 30m16.

Helen Diack 1st W35 Triple Jump 8m07.

Jenny Denyer 1st W60 100m 20.43, 1st W60 Hammer 19m45, 1st W60 Shot Putt 6m21, 1st W60 Discus 15m54, 1st W60 12lb Weight 8m37

Phil Payne

Michelle Holdstock 1st W35 100m 16.98, 1st W35 800m 3:14.16, 1st 400m W35 1:22.68.

Barry Tullett 2nd V50 5000m 20:29.84.

Paul Cousins 1st V50 5000m 17:50,79, 3rd V50 1500m 4:54.26.

Phil Payne and Michael Burke both ran in the Stockholm Marathon at the weekend and smashed their previous marathon bests. Phil led the way with a marvellous 3 hours 01 minute and 32 seconds to beat his previous best by five minutes but Michael bettered his previous best by over 12 minutes in an amazing time of 3 hours 3 minutes 49 seconds!

Maybe next time they will beat that magical three hour barrier?

On Friday 2nd June, the youngsters at Haywards Heath Harriers were competing at the Under 15 Sussex League at Horsham. Results were as follows:

Boys: Ethan Lambert 100m 14.7 secs; 200m 30.9 secs; Shot Putt 5m08.

William Fry 200m 31.6 secs; 800m 2:32.3

Adam Dray 800m 2:12.0; Long Jump 4m08.

Ben Fenner-Meadows 5:12.8.

4 x 100m relay: Haywards Heath Harriers 58.3 secs.

Lio Robinson Long Jump 3m89; Javelin 20m81.

Shot Putt Daniel Southwell 6m46; Discus 12m96

Girls: Hattie Collins 100m 15.1 secs; Long Jump 3m41.

Emma Vince 15.7 secs

Maddie Thurley 34.2 secs; Shot Putt 5m14; Javelin 10m52.

Anna Kenward 30.4 secs; Shot Putt 4m80; Javelin 7m87.

Lilly Bliss-Tomlinson 1500m 5:50.8.

4x 100m relay: 63.1 secs

Russ Mullen continued his great form and added another personal best at the BrIghton Phoenix Open/ British Milers Club track meeting at the Withdean Stadium last Wednesday night when he ran 8:59.70 in the 3000 metres race.