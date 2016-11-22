Heath celebrates a strong start to the season

Despite the loss at home to Lewes on Saturday, Heath has enjoyed a strong start to their new season in London 3 South East and currently sits fourth in the league with all the play for as the top teams are closely matched, with any of the top four sides capable of beating each other on the day.

On Saturday Jack Bull was named Idelwild Bar & Kitchen Player of the month for October by Heath in recognition of his outstanding performances during the month.

Heath were unbeaten in the league throughout October in no small part due to Jack's contribution on the pitch, particularly in the scrum where he has consistently dominated the set piece and provided a solid platform for Heath to work off.

Unfortunately out injured at the moment, Jack hopes to be fit and ready to play for next weekend's game against Sheppey. Pictured is Heath Chairman, Mark Newey making the presentation to Jack in the clubhouse after last Saturday's game.

