Heath prepare for last two fixtures of 2016

A week off for Heath saw them continuing training for the last games of a successful 2016 with an away match at Aylesford Bulls this weekend - being played under their floodlights kick off 3pm Saturday - followed by a massive home fixture against local rivals Pulborough on December 17.

With the recent cold snap the Heath senior squad were quick to make use of the fantastic new 3G pitch at Warden Park Academy.

Heath are preparing their forwards for the final push of 2016

The rugby club has signed a three year deal with the school to allow them to train on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on the artificial pitch during the winter months of December, January and February when inclement weather has historically disrupted training on the grass pitches at Whitemans Green.

Commenting on the new facility Peter Kerins, the Heath Interim Head Coach, said "It is a great option to have available to us on training nights,particularly as the winter closes in, and it is the best around from what I've seen - we will certainly use this new facility when we need to. It was perfect last week when the pitches were frozen."

The Heath mini and junior sections are likely to start using the Warden Park facility in the new year when their grass pitches become unplayable duringthe mid-winter conditions .

Heath 1st XV’s next two matches will be pivotal for their season as they look for maximum points against bottom of the league side Aylesford this Saturday, followed by a derby game against second placed Pulborough. After 10 games of the league campaign Heath are sitting in fourth and it looks very much as if the promotion places are going to be between the top five sides in London South East 3, who all look capable of beating each other on their day. The home game on the 17th December should be a real festive cracker given the proximity of the sides both geographically and in league position, coupled with a large home crowd expected following the annual Christmas lunch in the Clubhouse. Heath will be hoping that the form of their rampaging forwards will continue to give their backs the platform to really express themselvesduring these closing matches of 2016.

After a couple of tough games Heath RAMS are looking to get back to the form that saw them win three games in a row earlier in the season with a home fixture on Saturday against Hastings & Bexhill 2nds.

Anyone looking to play senior rugby (training Tuesdays and Thursdays) or join a local community rugby club should contact Sam Galbraith, Heath 1st XV Manager on sg@hhrfc.co.uk .

Enquiries for the hiring of the Warden Park 3G pitch should be directed to Howard Collins at Warden Park on 01444 476551.

